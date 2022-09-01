Trusted reporter clarifies social media speculation linking Swansea City with Portsmouth’s Ronan Curtis

WalesOnline reporter Tom Coleman has rebuffed rumours linking Swansea City with a late move for Portsmouth’s Ronan Curtis.

Rumours from unreliable sources on social media suggested that Swansea City were plotting a late move for Curtis – it comes amid suggestions that Michael Obafemi is closing in on a move to Championship rivals Burnley.

But WalesOnline reporter Coleman has quickly played down Swansea’s emerging ‘links’ to Curtis, tweeting:

Told there's nothing in Ronan Curtis to Swansea #Swans — Tom Coleman (@tomEcoleman) September 1, 2022

Curtis is a key player for Pompey and he has been for a few seasons now, with the Irishman having also been linked with a move away from Fratton Park for a few seasons as well.

The 26-year-old joined Pompey in 2018 from Derry City and in every season since, he’s been a prolific player, scoring 42 league goals in that time including one in six League One outings this time round.

It’s easy to see why some Champiosnhip sides would be interested, but this is a rumour not worth looking into.

Nothing in it…

On deadline day, there’s of course going to be hundreds of transfer rumours knocking about, but not all of them we can believe.

Coleman though is a trusted source of Swansea City news and so when he says there’s nothing in the Curtis rumour, we can take his word for it.

And Swansea City aren’t a side who’ll spend big money on a player so close to the transfer deadline, but they might yet be in the market for an attacking signing given the situation regarding Obafemi to Burnley.

His departure would be a huge blow for the Swans, who’ve endured a tough start to the campaign with just six points taken from a possible 21.