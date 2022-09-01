Tranmere Rovers star emerges as a late target for Shrewsbury Town

Tranmere Rovers striker Elliott Nevitt is drawing late interest from Shrewsbury Town, reporter Alan Nixon has said on Patreon.

Tranmere Rovers recruited Nevitt from non-league side Warrington Rylands last summer, giving the 25-year-old the chance to test himself in the Football League after prolific spells in the lower leagues.

He now has 10 goals and two assists to his name in 52 appearances, proving himself to be a nuisance against stiff opposition as he found the back of the net in the Carabao Cup against Newcastle United.

Now, as per trusted reporter Nixon, Nevitt is attracting late interest from League One.

The Tranmere Rovers striker is a target for Shrewsbury Town as Steve Cotterill looks to further bolster his attacking ranks, Nixon has said on his Patreon page. It remains to be seen if a deal can be done, but with a matter of hours left before the 23:00 deadline, the relevant parties will have to work quickly to get a move sealed.

One to hold onto?

While Nevitt’s goal record hasn’t exactly set the world alight, his return in front of goal in his first stint in professional football is more than respectable. His hard-working, industrious displays at the top of the pitch have made him a popular figure among supporters too.

He wouldn’t be an easy player to replace this late into the window, but it remains to be seen just how much Shrewsbury Town want him.

Nevitt’s current deal at Prenton Park runs out at the end of this season, so this could be one to keep an eye on in the latter stages of the window if the Shrews make a strong push for a deal.