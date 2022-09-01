‘There’s been no discussions’ – Swansea City boss runs the rule over 23-y/o as transfer deadline looms

Swansea City manager Russell Martin says ‘there’s been no discussions’ regarding a potential exit for Joel Piroe.

Piroe, 23, has been widely tipped to leave Swansea City this summer, after his impressive debut season for the club last time round.

But so far, there’s been very little speculation linking him with a move away from the club, with his slow start to the new campaign perhaps playing a factor in that.

And speaking to WalesOnline ahead of tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline, Swans boss Martin said when asked if there’ll be any late interest in the Dutchman:

“If it is it’ll be really late. There’s been no discussions, there’s been no club calling up.”

It comes amid growing speculation that Piroe’s strike partner Michael Obafemi is heading to Championship rivals Burnley, with reports suggesting that a deal there is close.