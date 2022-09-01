Swansea City midfielder expected to complete loan exit, destination revealed

Swansea City midfielder Dan Williams is expected to complete a loan move to The New Saints, Ian Mitchelmore has said.

Swansea City talent Williams has been working his way back to fitness over the summer after seeing a loan stint with Dundalk cut short.

The youngster had managed two assists in 10 outings for the Irish side before his return to South Wales. It now looks as though Williams is set for a new temporary move though as tonight’s 23:00 deadline moves closer and closer.

Trusted reporter Mitchelmore has stated on Twitter that the Swansea City starlet is set to stay in Wales this time, with a loan to The New Saints expected to be completed today.

Swansea midfielder Dan Williams expected to join The New Saints on loan until January. No change, as of this morning, on situations of Ryan Bennett or Nathanael Ogbeta. #Swans #DeadlineDay — Ian Mitchelmore (@IanMitchelmore) September 1, 2022

The move will give the 21-year-old the chance to pick up more regular game time away from the Swansea.com Stadium as he bids to play consistent first-team football after already proving himself in the academy.

Best for Williams?

A loan move away from Swansea City looks to be Williams’ best bet if it’s regular game time he wants, and he’ll surely get that with The New Saints.

However, it has to be argued that the young midfielder could have got a move to a higher level than the Cymru Premier. The division will hopefully give Williams the chance to really show exactly what he’s capable of in the middle of the park, but a test in the Football League could have really given the Swansea City academy graduate a shot at testing himself against some tougher opposition.

It seems an odd step for such a talented player, but the most important thing is that he should be playing regular football.