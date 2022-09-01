Stoke City looking to wrap up deal for Chelsea defender ahead of Championship rival

Stoke City are set to sign Chelsea’s Dujon Sterling on a season-long loan deal, The Athletic has said.

Stoke City’s new boss Alex Neil doesn’t have long to make some late additions to his squad before the window slams shut.

The deadline is at 23:00 tonight, so the Potters haven’t had long to identify new targets and will have even less time to wrap deals up. However, it seems one man who is heading for Staffordshire is Chelsea academy graduate Sterling.

As per a report from The Athletic (Transfer live blog, 01.09.22), Sterling is set to undergo a medical today ahead of a proposed loan move to Stoke City.

The 22-year-old is set to join the Potters on a season-long loan deal after being swayed by the club’s infrastructure and ambition to return to the Premier League.

Preston North End had been linked with the Chelsea man in their search for a right wing-back. However, it seems as though it’s Neil’s Stoke who are set to secure a deal for the sought-after Sterling.

A welcome arrival?

After Harry Clarke’s injury, centre-back Ben Wilmot has moved back out to right-back as cover in recent weeks.

The addition of Sterling will mean Neil has a natural right-back to pick from, and he can operate further forward as a wing-back if Neil opts to deploy a different system moving forward given just how capable both Sterling and Josh Tymon are in attacking positions.

He’s got Championship experience under his belt and it seems as though he’s invested in the task at hand with Stoke City, making for a fruitful loan stint if the deal can get done.