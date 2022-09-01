Significant development emerges as Nottingham Forest agree £4m deal for Blackpool star

Blackpool star Josh Bowler is now on his way to undergo a medical with Nottingham Forest after the relevant parties agreed a deal of just over £4m, reporter John Percy has said.

Blackpool man Bowler has long been a player of interest at Bloomfield Road.

He emerged as a star performer shortly after his arrival in Lancashire and since then, transfer speculation has been almost constant. Nottingham Forest have been among those consistently mentioned as admirers, but a deal has never transpired.

Now though, with just hours left in the window, a new development has emerged.

Speaking on Twitter, The Daily Telegraph reporter Percy has said that Bowler is now heading south to undergo a medical with Nottingham Forest after they agreed a deal of just over £4m with Blackpool.

#nffc are closing in on Blackpool winger Josh Bowler, who is now travelling down for a medical. Fee of just over £4m agreed, plus a few add-ons. Will be signing number 2️⃣0️⃣ of the summer if it all goes through. — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) September 1, 2022

There are add-ons in the deal too, so that will hopefully see the Tangerines make some gains on Bowler in the long-term too.

A lengthy saga comes to an end?

Bowler has been linked with a move away from Blackpool for much of 2022, and the summer transfer window has seen a whole host of clubs linked.

Forest have persisted in their interest in Bowler and it seems as though their long-term pursuit is finally set to come to an end.

The versatile winger has been a key player for Blackpool and he most certainly won’t be an easy player to replace, especially with so little time left in the transfer window. It will be interesting to see if the Tangerines have someone lined up as a replacement already or if they believe they already have someone in-house who can take the reigns.

Losing Bowler is a big blow to Michael Appleton and co, but a deal of £4m plus add-ons sees Blackpool land a healthy cash influx.