Sheffield United’s Sander Berge agrees personal terms with European club ahead of late transfer move

Belgian side Club Brugge ‘have agreed to sign’ Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, reports Football Insider.

Berge, 24, has been the subject of transfer interest throughout the summer.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom has repeated his intentions to keep the Norwegian international at the club, but in the final hours of the summer transfer window, it looks like the Blades are set for a huge transfer blow.

Football Insider say that Brugge have agreed a deal with Sheffield United for Berge, with the Belgian outfit ‘putting the finishing touches’ on a deal ‘after agreeing personal terms’.

The move is expected to go through before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm tonight.

Berge joined Sheffield United in January 2020 for a fee of around £22million. The Blades were said to be willing to take a fee in that region for Berge this summer, despite the player having a £35million release clause.

Berge has featured in all seven of the Blades’ Championship fixtures so far this season, scoring twice and assisting as many with Heckingbottom’s side currently sat in 1st place.

Heckingbottom will be fuming…

With Sheffield United looking like promotion contenders in the opening stages of this season, the last thing Heckingbottom would’ve wanted today was a sale of one of his key players.

But with Berge now seemingly closing in on a move to Brugge, the Blades boss will no doubt be angry with the outcome, and angry that his side’s promotion credentials may well suffer a huge knock before the day is over.

Berge is crucial to the way that Sheffield United play and after a tough run of injuries in the past, it looked like the midfielder was finally finding his footing.

Still, the money coming in from Berge’s apparent sale could give Heckingbottom a timely transfer kitty for the January transfer window, but he would no doubt have rather kept Berge at the club.

Up next for Sheffield United is a trip to Hull City this weekend.