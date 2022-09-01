Sheffield United looking at 20-year-old MLS player as potential Sander Berge replacement

The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath says that Sheffield United are looking into a potential deal for CF Montreal and Canada midfielder Ismael Kone.

Sheffield United are enduring something of a whirlwind deadline, all centred around one player – Sander Berge.

The situation is this: Football Insider claimed that Club Brugge had agreed a deal to sign the 24-year-old, before a local Norwegian journalist said that the rumour was untrue.

Now though, McGrath says that Berge is ‘in talks over a deal to Club Brugge’, with Sheffield United considering replacement signigns in the even that Berge does leave before 11pm tonight.

And one name being considered by the Blades is Kone, 20, who plays for CF Montreal in the MLS:

Kone is already a Canadian international despite his young age.

The Ivory Coast-born midfielder has two caps for Canada, having made his first-team debut for Montreal just last year.

And to cap off what’s already been a whirlwind 12 months for the youngster, he could yet be arriving in South Yorkshire before 11pm tonight, with Sheffield United facing an anxious finale to the summer transfer window.

Berge situation finally clarified…

So, Football Insider’s claims that Berge has already agreed a deal with Brugge is false, but not totally false, as McGrath says that Berge is in talks with the Belgian side.

And McGrath is a trusted source, so we can assume that Berge could yet leave today and that Kone is indeed a target.

He’s certainly an inexperienced target and he might not be the immediate replacement that manager Paul Heckingbottom will surely want if he does lose Berge.

But he looks like an exciting player nonetheless

There’s still a few hours left of this transfer window and anything could happen. For now, Berge is a Sheffield United player, but he might be for much longer.