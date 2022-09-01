Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City eyeing League One standout

Sheffield United are the latest side to show an interest in Barnsley man Callum Styles, as per the Yorkshire Post.

Sheffield United have made five first-team additions so far this summer, but Paul Heckingbottom may well look to add some more fresh blood to his ranks before the window slams shut later tonight.

Anel Ahmedhodzic, Ciaran Clark, Tommy Doyle, James McAtee and Reda Khadra have all arrived at Bramall Lane.

Now, the latest player to be linked with a move to the Blades is Barnsley and Hungary star Styles.

The Yorkshire Post has said that Sheffield United are the latest side to show an interest in the versatile star, with Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City also said to be interested in a deal. The Tykes look as though they may have a late fight to keep the Bury-born star at Oakwell, with plenty of sides interested both home and abroad.

Deserving of a Championship return?

The affectionately known ‘Bury Baggio’ has proven he’s more than capable of playing at Championship level.

The fact he’s a regular for Hungary speaks volumes about his ability too, and he has room to only get better too. At 22, he already has an impressive amount of experience and pedigree to his name, making for an impressive signing for any of Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers or Stoke City.

He can thrive either out on the left as a wing-back or as a central midfielder. His energy and dynamism has made him a popular figure at Oakwell since his arrival from Bury and a return to the Championship would be very much deserved.

However, it remains to be seen if anyone can strike a deal as the deadline nears.