Sheffield United agree to sign international midfielder, report claims

Sheffield United ‘have agreed to sign’ CF Montreal’s Ismael Kone, claims Football Insider.

Sheffield United’s deadline day came to life earlier on, when Football Insider claimed that Sander Berge had agreed terms with Club Brugge.

The rumour was quickly shot down, before Mike McGrath revealed that the Blades were looking at some potential options in the event that Berge does leave today, with one such option being Kone.

And now, Football Insider have claimed that Sheffield United have agreed to sign Montreal and Canada midfielder Kone.

Kone only made his MLS debut for Montreal earlier in this 2022 campaign, having since claimed two caps for the Canadian national side.

Very little is know about the young midfielder, but if all this Berge speculation is to be believed then we can assume that he’s a player with similar traits to the Norwegian, given the fact that he’s being lined up as a direct replacement.

And we can also assume that he’s a player with both potential and ability, with it looking like he’ll be ushered into the Blades first-team to plug the Berge void straight away, and remain there for years to come.

A deadline day to forget, or one to remember?

Berge’s exit will obviously come as a blow to Sheffield United and Paul Heckingbottom, but there could be some positives to come out of it.

The first being that Berge’s exit paves the way for Kone to arrive – it’s an exciting potential signing and he could yet be an improvement on Berge, with Sheffield United looking as though they’re starting to do their research on players before making purchases.

And also from the potential Berge sale will come a lot of money, which Heckingbottom could use in January to bolster his side’s promotion push.

If Berge stays at Sheffield United then there’s no guarantee that he’ll be fit and available throughout the campaign, or that he’ll be in good form throughout, and Sheffield United may not have any money to spend in the winter window if he doesn’t go today.

So there’s positives to come from this, for sure, but who knows what will go down at Bramall Lane before 11pm tonight.