Romano weighs in on Bowler to Nottingham Forest saga with Blackpool set to receive improved fee

Fabrizio Romano says that Nottingham Forest ‘are set to sign’ Blackpool’s Josh Bowler for a fee between £5million and £6million.

Bowler to Nottingham Forest has been a dominating story today.

It’s a move that’s been months in the making and finally, with only a few hours left of this summer transfer window, Nottingham Forest look set to get their man.

He’ll become their 20th signing of the summer so far and Romano says that Forest aren’t done just yet.

For Blackpool, losing Bowler is a blow, but receiving a fee seemingly well over the initial £4million valuation that was reported is a win.

Romano tweeted ealier today:

Nottingham Forest are set to sign Blackpool winger Josh Bowler, done deal on £5/6m fee. 🚨🌳 #NFFC #DeadlineDay It’s signing numer 20 — and it’s not over yet. pic.twitter.com/QXNELAHQ3w — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

Bowler recorded 10 goal continuations in the Championship last season (seven goals, three assists) and he has two goals to his name already this season.

He’s a tricky customer, with the pace and ball control to make him a force in the Championship, and upon his second move to the Premier League after a previous failed move to Everton, it looks like the Englishman is ready to really start fulfilling his potential.

Time for Blackpool to find a replacement?

The transfer window shuts at 11pm tonight and so Blackpool have just a few hours to find a replacement, if they intend to do so that is.

Michael Appleton’s side have started the season better than many would’ve expected. But there’s a sense that, without Bowler, Blackpool could slowly start to fall into a relegation scrap.

The winger is a really important player for Blackpool and replacing him in what’s left of this summer’s transfer window will be difficult.

But the money coming in can be put to use in January or even next summer.

For Bowler, a move to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League is an exciting oppurtunity, and he’ll surely be raring to get going after a long summer of links to the City Ground.