Report reveals Burnley’s stance on Josh Brownhill amid links to Leicester City and Southampton

Burnley have ‘ruled out’ the possibility of selling in-demand midfielder Josh Brownhill in the final hours of the summer transfer window, reports 90min.

Burnley midfielder Brownhill, 26, has been linked with a move away from Turf Moor this summer, following the Clarets’ relegation from the Premier League last time round.

West Ham were being mentioned earlier in the summer transfer window, but more recent reports claimed that Leicester City and Southampton are keen.

Now though, an emerging report from 90min says that the Clarets won’t be selling Brownhill today, ‘given how well he is performing’ this season.

The Englishman has scored four in his opening seven Championship fixtures with Burnley now sat in 3rd after back-to-back wins.

A smart decision…

Burnley, despite having so much talent in their side and having added so much more this summer, have a key player in Brownhill.

He was decent in the Premier League last season. But since the arrival of manager Vincent Kompany, Brownhill has seemingly unlocked a new side of his game.

He’s becoming a real focal point in the midfield, scoring goals for fun and creating chances at every given opportunity.

Selling him would be a poor way to end what’s been a positive summer transfer window for the Clarets, who look to be finding their footing in the Championship after a bit of a slow start.

They themselves look like they could make a couple of deadline day signings too, with German U21 man Jordan Beyer said to be closing in on a loan move to the club.

Up next for Burnley is a trip to West Brom in the Championship tomorrow night.