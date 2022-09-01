QPR man is an option for Charlton Athletic, says trusted reporter

QPR striker Macauley Bonne is an option for Charlton Athletic, says Richard Cawley.

Bonne, 26, looks to be out of favour at QPR, and he’s been tipped to potentially seal a move away form west London in the final hours of the transfer window today.

Reports have suggested that he has a number of suitors in League One after his impressive loan spell with Ipswich Town last time round.

And now trusted reporter Cawley has revealed that Bonne is ‘one of the striker loan options’ for the Addicks, tweeting:

QPR striker Macauley Bonne is one of the striker loan options in the mix for #cafc – fits Ben Garner's style of play. Sounds like MB has number of clubs interested in him. pic.twitter.com/pYK6Zuo0Lg — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) September 1, 2022

Bonne is a former Charlton Athletic player. He was signed by the club in 2019 from Leyton Orient and he went on to score 11 in 33 Championship in his first season with the club.

He was then snapped up by QPR upon Charlton’s relegation into League One, but he’s yet to really make a mark in blue and white, having scored just three times in 37 total league outings for the R’s.

Last season, Bonne was loaned out to Ipswich Town where he scored 12 and assisted three in 43 League One appearances.

A move that makes sense…

Bonne doesn’t look to be in Michael Beale’s plans at QPR. The striker has been left out of three of the last four matchday squads and perhaps a loan move, or even a permanent one, is the best outcome for all involved.

It’s a shame that Bonne hasn’t made it at QPR – he showed a lot of promise early on, coming off the bench to score on his debut for the club back in the 2020/21 campaign.

But his form has been far too inconsistent. In League One though, Bonne can provide the goods and playing in an attacking Charlton Athletic side under Garner could bring the best out of Bonne once again.

If Charlton can get this one across the line, it’d be a really keen capture.