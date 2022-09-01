Plymouth Argyle man wanted by Leyton Orient – late exit will be sanctioned

Leyton Orient are making a late move to sign Plymouth Argyle striker Luke Jephcott, reporter Alan Nixon has said on Patreon.

Leyton Orient’s start to the season has many excited for the campaign ahead at Brisbane Road.

Richie Wellens has recruited smartly and kept key players on board, but it seems as though the O’s aren’t quite done yet. Rumours are still circulating regarding some late incomings and now, Plymouth Argyle man Jephcott is said to have emerged as a target.

Trusted reporter Nixon has said on his Patreon that Orient are making a move to bring Jephcott to East London late on in the window.

Plymouth Live has reported that Plymouth Argyle are prepared to sell the former Wales youth international before the deadline if their valuation is met, though he will likely head out on loan if no one pays the price tag.

Options are ‘on the table’ for Jephcott, Steven Schumacher has said, so it now remains to be seen if a deal can be struck over a departure.

A deal to be done…

If Leyton Orient have the chance to strike a deal for Jephcott, then they should make the most of it and get him up to London.

He’s out of favour under Schumacher but he’s already proven himself as a dangerous goalscorer in League One. At the start of last season, he was in electric form, and he managed a total of 12 goals and five assists in 45 games across all competitions.

Jephcott managed 18 in 46 the season prior, so at 22, this could be a stunning signing for Leyton Orient.

He’s got plenty of time to develop and adding him to an already strong attack could just fire Richie Wellens’ side back to the third-tier. And if there are any other League One or League Two clubs in the market for a late striker addition, they’d be wise to look at Jephcott too.