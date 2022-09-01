Peterborough United man agrees two-year deal with new club

Peterborough United man Idris Kanu has agreed to join Barnet on a two-year contract, Football Insider has reported.

Peterborough United confirmed at the end of last season that Kanu was among the players who had been made available for transfer.

The search for a new club has been ongoing and as it stands, the Sierra Leone international is still at London Road as the 23:00 deadline moves closer and closer. Now though, it has been claimed Kanu is nearing a move away from the League One side.

As reported by Football Insider (Transfer live blog, 01.09.22), the Peterborough United ace has agreed a free transfer move to Barnet.

Kanu will reportedly sign a two-year deal at The Hive as he bids to start a new challenge away from London Road. It will be hoped that the 22-year-old’s move to the National League can be wrapped up in time to give him a fresh start after an underwhelming five-year stay with the Posh.

The right time for a move…

Kanu is clearly not in Grant McCann’s plans at London Road and it seems highly unlikely that that will change any time soon.

He remains a promising talent so with a strong spell at Barnet, he may well find himself back in the EFL in the future. His energy and versatility could make him a worthwhile addition for the club and should give him a good chance to prove himself after his struggles at Peterborough United.

A free transfer exit, while not landing Posh any profit, should make the move easy enough to complete as Kanu starts afresh after a lengthy stint with the League One promotion hopefuls.