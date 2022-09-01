Norwegian journalist clarifies emerging Sander Berge rumour after Sheffield United exit was claimed

Norwegian football journalist Arilas Ould-Saada says that reports of Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge agreeing terms with Club Brugge are ‘incorrect’.

Football Insider claimed earlier today that Club Brugge had agreed a deal to sign Sheffield United and Norway midfielder Berge.

Their report claimed that the player had agreed personal terms with Brugge and that a deal was expected to go through before tonight’s transfer deadline.

But Norwegian football journalist Ould-Saada, who has a following of almost 30,000 on Twitter, says that the rumour is ‘stemmer ikke’ – translated to ‘incorrect’ in English.

For many Sheffield United fans, reports of Berge apparently heading to Brugge today would’ve made for a frustrating read.

But as ever, these kind of rumours can often be taken with a pinch of salt and it seems like Ould-Saada is a trustworthy source on this matter, given his reputation in the Norwegian journalism industry.

Panic over…

Heckingbottom would be fuming if Sheffield United let Berge leave this summer. But despite there being numerous reports linking Berge with this club and that club, it looks like he could be staying after all.

Fans won’t rest until the clock strikes 11 and Berge is still a Blade, but with this emerging rumour of Berge agreeing a deal with Brugge being played down, it could make for a more comfortable end to the summer transfer window.

Sheffield United currently sit in 1st place of the Championship table and look like promotion contenders this season, with Berge very much a key player in that.

His side return to action v Hull City this weekend.