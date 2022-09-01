Millwall showing an interest in Barnsley ace

Millwall ‘have an interest’ in Barnsley and Hungary midfielder Callum Styles, says Richard Cawley.

Styles, 22, has been a key player for Barnsley over the past couple of years.

The Bury-born midfielder signed for Barnsley in the summer of 2018 and has since racked up 117 league appearances for the Tykes, with six of those coming in League One this season.

But as the transfer deadline quickly approaches, Styles is being heavily linked with a move away from South Yorkshire.

Reports earlier today linked the Hungarian international with Sheffield United, Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers, but South London Press journalist Cawley now says that Styles is of interest to Millwall:

#Millwall have an interest in Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles but a deal is not close/imminent. No guarantees it happens. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) September 1, 2022

As Cawley points out though, the chances of Styles leaving for Millwall in the final hours of this summer transfer window seem slim.

The Lions seem to have been quiet so far today, but expect Gary Rowett and his team to be working hard on a couple of transfer deals, with Rowett having said earlier in this month that he’s keen on more signings.

Styles on the move…

If Styles doesn’t join Millwall today – which seems a likely possibility – then he could be set to join another Championship club.

He showed in the previous two Championship campaigns that he’s a player with great technical traits, being able to score goals and create chances, and play in a number of roles across the midfield.

He’s perhaps too good for League One and at 22 years old, he still has plenty of potential left to fulfil, so it’s easy to see why so many teams are supposedly keen on him.

Losing him so late to the transfer deadline would be a real blow for Barnsley, who’ve endured a tough start to the League One campaign.

They sit in 16th place of the table whilst Millwall sit in 19th place of the Championship table.