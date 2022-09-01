Middlesbrough man agrees League One loan switch

Middlesbrough striker Josh Coburn is nearing a loan move to Bristol Rovers, according to Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has previously spoken out about Coburn going out on loan this summer to get regular playing time, as he currently finds himself down the pecking order at the Riverside.

Striker duo Duncan Watmore and Chuba Akpom were already at the club prior to the season and are ahead of the youngster as things stand, but there are now an additional three new striker signings to contend with in Rodrigo Muniz, Marcus Forss and Matthew Hoppe.

Coburn looks set for a temporary departure before the transfer deadline, with League One side Bristol Rovers having agreed a loan deal for the 19-year-old.

EFL: Boro striker Josh Coburn loan agreed to Bristol Rovers; Newcastle’s Matty Longstaff set for loan-with-option to Barnsley #Boro #NUFC — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) September 1, 2022

He comes with a strong pedigree and has impressed in cameo appearances in the Middlesbrough first-team. The forward has played 27 times for Boro, scoring six goals during that time. However, out of those 27 appearances, just five of them have been starts.

As things stand, Coburn is currently out nursing an injury and will arrive at Bristol Rovers needing further treatment. However, he is expected to be back fit and available in the coming weeks.

A move that suits all parties…

Coburn is a very talented striker and has shown his ability in the Championship and even against Premier League opposition having scored the winner against Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup last season. Bristol Rovers are getting a player with bags of potential and with an eye for goal and so is a solid coup for the Pirates.

The player has found first-team opportunities rather limited and he needs to be furthering his ability and gaining experience with regular minutes out on the pitch. Given the quality of players ahead of him at Boro, the loan deal away from his boyhood club makes sense for the player.

Middlesbrough will also see the benefit, as they will be seeing a young player develop significantly in a competitive league. After gaining the experience and confidence playing at Bristol Rovers he will likely return a better player and could work his way into Wilder’s plans next season.