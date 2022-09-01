Middlesbrough have bid rejected for 56-cap international

Middlesbrough have had a €7million offer rejected for Bordeaux striker Alberth Elis, according to French journalist Clement Carpentier.

Middlesbrough have brought in three new strikers already this summer, with Marcus Forss, Matthew Hoppe and Rodrigo Muniz arriving from Brentford, Real Mallorca and Fulham respectively.

Manager Chris Wilder is not finished there though and wants to add experience to his ranks, especially in forward areas to compete with the aforementioned trio, as well as with Duncan Watmore and Chuba Akpom.

According to Carpentier, the Teessiders have identified Bordeaux’s Elis as a transfer target, and have placed a €7million bid plus €1million in add-ons for the 56-cap Honduras international.

🔴⚽️Pour rappel, le club a déjà refusées deux offres pour son attaquant hondurien : 6M (+1M de bonus) de Krasnodar (Russie) et 7M (+1M de bonus) de Middlesbrough (Angleterre). Au moins, une nouvelle offre est attendue d’ici la fin du mercato. 4/6 #Bordeaux #Girondins #FCGB — Clement Carpentier (@clementcarpet) September 1, 2022

However, this has been rejected by the French Ligue 2 side, who are holding out for an €8million bid. Carpentier claims a new offer is expected before the transfer deadline later this evening, although it may not necessarily be from the Championship side.

Middlesbrough do face competition for the 26-year-old as per the report, with Russian side Krasnodar also placing an offer for the Honduran.

Middlesbrough are in the market for an experienced forward, but with Wilder having deployed one up front in the majority of games this season, it seems wasteful to target another forward when there are five at his disposal currently, and so their priorities should be elsewhere.

Only seven sides have outscored Boro in the 2022/23 Championship campaign so far, but they have conceded the second-most amount of goals in the division. Their focus should be on tightening up at the back and providing cover in midfield.

However, Elis is something slightly different to the strikers already at the Riverside, but with a potential six strikers on their books and one position in the starting eleven up for grabs, it may mean regular rotation and a lack of consistent playing time.