Middlesbrough and West Brom submit loan offers for Fulham man

Middlesbrough and West Brom are pursuing a loan deal for Fulham midfielder Josh Onomah, according to Football Insider.

Middlesbrough and West Brom have started their respective seasons slowly, with the former sat in 14th position and the latter down in 20th. Both sides have just one win under their belts after seven games played and so are looking to improve their squads to help improve their league positions.

With the transfer deadline looming, both Boro and the Baggies are eyeing a loan deal for Fulham midfielder Onomah. The 25-year-old is down the pecking order at Craven Cottage and is yet to be involved in the matchday squad in any of their six outings in all competitions so far this season.

Given his lack of playing time, the Cottagers could be willing to sanction an exit for the England youth international according to the report, and so both West Brom and Middlesbrough have submitted offers to bring the player in on a season-long loan deal.

A coup for West Brom or Boro…

Both sides need reinforcements, particularly in midfield, and Onomah could prove to be a vital addition to either of their ranks. Onomah boasts experience, having played in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham, as well as in the Championship with Aston Villa and his current side.

He is versatile and can play a variety of positions, such as number 10, central midfield, or on either wing and this will stand him in good stead if he is to make the switch to either West Brom or Middlesbrough.

The player is also in the final 12 months of his current contract and so if the loan move goes well, it could present either Chris Wilder’s side or Steve Bruce’s side with the opportunity of signing Onomah on a permanent deal without demanding a transfer fee.