Manchester United man wanted by Sunderland and more now likely to stay at Old Trafford

Manchester United goalkeeper Matej Kovar is set to stay at Old Trafford, despite loan interest from both Sunderland and Salford City, says Daily Mail.

Kovar, 22, is a graduate of the Manchester United youth academy.

He’s had spells out on loan with the likes of Swindon Town and last season, Burton Albion, where he featured six times in League One.

And he was being tipped to go out on loan again, with Sunderland and League Two side Salford City having shown an interest.

But an emerging report from Daily Mail says that the Czech shot-stopper ‘looks likely to stay rather than go out on loan today.’

Sunderland brought in Edouard Michut and Amad Diallo yesterday, so the Black Cats could be in for a quiet deadline day, but a back-up goalkeeper looks like something new manager Tony Mowbray could do with.

The club brought in Alex Bass earlier in the summer to provide competition for Anthony Patterson, but Bass perhaps doesn’t have the Championship experience needed to push Patterson on.

Kovar doesn’t either, but he’s surely a real prospect and so he would provided competition any how.

Could Sunderland make a last-minute swoop?

Anything can happen on deadline day. Sunderland look to have completed their summer business for the time being but if there’s any potentially shrewd deals that pop up, the club might go for them.

Mowbray is still getting to grips with his new side and he might be relying on his recruitment team at the Stadium of Light to suggest to him which positions could do with bolstering before 11pm tonight.

The club won’t rush any business though, and so it looks like it could be a quiet one for Mowbray and Sunderland today.

The Black Cats return to action v Middlesbrough next week.