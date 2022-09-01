Luton Town man close to joining Bradford City, report claims

Bradford City are set to sign Dion Pereira on loan from Luton Town, reports claim.

Pereira, 23, spent time on loan with Bradford City last season.

The Englishman featured 10 times in League Two for the Bantams, scoring once before returning to Kenilworth Road for pre-season.

He’s managed to feature in the EFL Cup for the Hatters this season, and he was named on the bench for Luton’s opening day draw with Birmingham City.

But he’s been absent from Championship proceedings since and now he looks set to seal another temporary move away from the club.

Pereira could become Mark Hughes’ second signing of deadline day so with with Tyreik Wright having joined on loan from Aston Villa.

The Bantams currently sit in 10th place of the League Two table after the opening six games of the campaign.

Good experience…

Pereira is clearly someone that Luton Town hold in high regards and so manager Nathan Jones will be hoping that he can really progress this season, and come back to Kenilworth Road next summer a better player.

And he might then be able to play a part in Jones’ first-team with competition currently ride at the club, who are once again aiming for a top-six finish in the Championship.

Hughes at Bradford will be hoping that Pereira can be available for more games than he was last season – he’s a very technically-gifted player but he’ll need a bit of time to get up to full speed, after a stop-start couple of years.

Luton Town return to action v Wigan Athletic this weekend.