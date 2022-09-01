League Two trio all interested in long-serving Charlton Athletic man

Charlton Athletic midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey is wanted by all of Leyton Orient, Crawley Town and Colchester United, as per the South London Press.

Charlton Athletic man Forster-Caskey has been with the Addicks for five-and-a-half years now, signing from Brighton and Hove Albion back in January 2017.

The midfielder has been a popular figure at The Valley but after falling out of favour following injury struggles, the door is open for him to move on before the window slams shut at 23:00 tonight. Now, a trio of League Two sides have been credited with interest in his services.

A report from the South London Press has said Leyton Orient, Crawley Town and Colchester United are all keen on the 28-year-old.

He’s among those who could make late exits from Charlton Athletic today and with three sides keen, it seems he has plenty of options available to him as the end of the window moves closer and closer.

A good deal to be done?

Forster-Caskey has been a good servant for the Addicks and his technical ability has seen him standout in the middle of the park before, who if anyone can strike a deal for his services then they will be making a smart move.

Injuries have troubled him before, yes, but he’s a player worth bringing in if he can stay fit.

It seems as though game time will be at a premium at The Valley so it could be best for all if a late deal is struck. Forster-Caskey could prove to be a big hit in League Two, so it will be intriguing to see if anyone can snap him up before the window closes later today.