Journalist reveals state of play regarding Michael Obafemi’s move from Swansea City to Burnley

Burnley remain confident of sealing a deal for Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi, reports Darren Witcoop.

Burnley have been linked with a late swoop for Swansea City striker Obafemi, 22.

The Republic of Ireland international was the subject of a transfer offer from the Clarets yesterday, which Swansea City rejected.

But this morning, Swansea Independent revealed that Obafemi is ‘close’ to joining Burnley, in a possible £9million move.

With little being said on the move since this morning, journalist Witcoop now says that Burnley are ‘pushing to sign’ Obafemi, with the Clarets ‘confident of striking an agreement’ before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline:

Burnley are pushing to sign Swansea striker Michael Obafemi and remain confident of striking an agreement #swansea #burnley #DeadlineDay — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) September 1, 2022

Obafemi scored 12 goals in the Championship last time round, with most of those coming in the second half of the campaign.

The Irishman took a while to get off the mark but he quickly became a key player for the Swans, and he remains so, despite another slow start to the campaign.

And he could yet be swapping what looks to be a tough season with the Swans, for a promotion-chasing one with Burnley, who currently sit in 3rd place of the table after back-to-back wins in the league.

Time running out…

This is a transfer that only came to light yesterday, so there’ll still be all the terms to agree and so on.

If this move goes through, it will likely be announced close to the 11pm deadline. But the Swans may be hoping that terms or a fee can’t be agreed upon, as losing Obafemi would be a huge blow for the club.

On the other hand, Swans officials may be pushing for a move to go through so that they can make a tidy profit on a player they paid just £1.5million for last summer, with funds seemingly tight at the Welsh club.

It’s an exciting transfer saga that’s unfolding, with Burnley seemingly closing in on a really talented player.