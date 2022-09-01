‘It’s going to be really tough for…’ – West Brom v Burnley prediction: The72

West Brom host Burnley in the Championship on Friday evening.

Burnley travel to The Hawthorns on Friday night, for what promises to be an entertaining clash to get another weekend of Championship action underway.

West Brom sit in 12th place ahead of tomorrow’s game, with Steve Bruce’s side going unbeaten in their last four league outings but having won just one of those.

Burnley meanwhile have shot up the table after earning back-to-back wins, comfortably beating both Hull City and Millwall in their last two league outings.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers offer their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“It’s going to be really tough for West Brom to take anything from this game. It was only a matter of time before Kompany’s Burnley started to really perform, and after two convincing wins in the Championship, it looks as though the penny has dropped.

“West Brom can be formidable at home, but I’m still not convinced that they’re efficient enough at both ends of the pitch to be deemed as promotion contenders this season.

“Friday night games are difficult to predict, and the Baggies certainly won’t make things easy for Burnley, but I think the visitors will just nick this one.”

Score prediction: West Brom 0-1 Burnley

James Ray

“Even before the season started I had little faith that Steve Bruce could lead West Brom back to the Premier League, and the Baggies’ early performances have only affirmed that belief.

“It’s all well and good having only one loss to your name after seven games, but to have only one win too is simply not good enough.

“As for Burnley, they’ve looked impressive early on and I think Bruce and co could be in for a reality check. I’m backing the Clarets to secure all three points to move them into the top two and to pile the pressure on Bruce.”

Score prediction: West Brom 1-3 Burnley