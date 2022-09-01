Ipswich Town strike surprise £500,000 deal for Plymouth Argyle star, claims report

Ipswich Town have agreed a deal to sign Plymouth Argyle’s Panutche Camara for £500,000, a report from Football Insider has said.

Ipswich Town’s summer transfer window has set them up well for the new season. Kieran McKenna’s side sit 2nd as it stands, only behind leaders Portsmouth on goals scored.

However, it seems the Tractor Boys haven’t closed for business just yet.

It has been claimed by Football Insider (Transfer Live feed, 01.09.22) that Ipswich Town have now struck a deal to sign star midfielder Camara from League One rivals Plymouth Argyle.

The Suffolk outfit are looking to get the deal done before tonight’s 23:00 deadline after agreeing a £500,000 deal for his services.

Camara hasn’t been involved at Home Park at all this season after a summer of transfer uncertainty. He turned down the chance to sign a new deal and it was said that the Pilgrims would not let him move on to a League One rival. But with a deal said to be agreed with Ipswich Town, it seems that stance has changed.

Another statement signing…

Even if Camara has been omitted at Home Park, it still makes for a really impressive signing for Ipswich Town.

The Guinea-Bissau international was one of League One’s standout midfielders last season and looked ready for a step up to the Championship after his starring displays. It now seems as though he’ll be staying in the third-tier, but he’ll be joining a side that has strong aspirations of returning to where they feel they belong.

It further strengthens McKenna’s already impressive midfield ranks too.

Camara will battle the likes of Dom Ball, Sam Morsy, Lee Evans and youngster Cameron Humphreys for a place in the starting XI.