‘Fully expecting…’ – Birmingham City tipped to sign 24-y/o attacker before transfer deadline

Journalist Ben Ramsdale is ‘fully expecting’ Chesterfield striker Kabongo Tshimanga to be a Birmingham City player before the closure of the transfer window tonight.

Tshimanga, 24, has recently been linked with a transfer to Birmingham City in the Championship, after some impressive seasons playing in the non-league.

The Englishman scored 24 goals in 27 National League appearances for Chesterfield last season and has two in four to his name so far this season.

And local journalist Ramsdale has taken to Twitter to say that he is expecting Tshimanga to be a Birmingham City player before 11pm tonight:

Fully expecting Kabongo Tshimanga to be a Birmingham City player before the window shuts this evening. — Ben Ramsdale (@benaramsdale) September 1, 2022

Birmingham City have endured a typically tough start to the new Championship season, currently finding themselves in 22nd place of the table.

But there’s been some positives signs from this new-look John Eustace side, with some positive transfer stories coming out today.

It’s said that a fee has been agreed between Birmingham City and Manchester United for the sale of Tahith Chong, who will further bolster Blues’ attack alongside the probable arrival of Tshimanga.

The season ahead…

These two signings won’t completely turn Birmingham City’s season on its head, but it will certainly give Eustace some more firepower.

Blues have scored just four goals ins even league outings so far this season. They look to have improved defensively but in attack, they’re struggling.

Tshimanga has very little Football League experience but his record in the non-league looks promising – whether or not hell be ushered into first-team proceedings right away remains to be seen.

But Blues fans should be excited to see their team splashing a bit money on deadline day, with their next outing coming at Preston North End this weekend.