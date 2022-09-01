Fulham’s position on return bid for Brereton Diaz revealed as Blackburn Rovers reject latest offer

Blackburn Rovers have rejected a bid from Fulham for Ben Brereton Diaz but the Cottagers are expected to return with an improved offer, reporter Alan Myers has said.

Blackburn Rovers hotshot Brereton Diaz has been the subject of transfer speculation all summer.

His form in the early stages of the Championship season has only seen links ramp up further too. He’s notched up three goals and one assist thus far, continuing his impressive form at Ewood Park.

Fulham are one of the sides to have come on strong in the race for his signature recently and now, trusted reporter Myers has stated that Blackburn Rovers have rejected a late bid from the Cottagers for their Chilean sensation.

Myers states on Twitter that the bid fell ‘way short’ of Rovers’ valuation and ‘wasn’t even considered’ by the club.

However, Fulham are expected to return with another offer before the deadline at 23:00 tonight.

Down to the wire…

Given that Brereton Diaz’s deal runs out at the end of the last season, bidding clubs could really give Blackburn Rovers a decision to make today.

In an ideal world, the Chilean striker stays and fires Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side onto a successful campaign. However, the Lancashire outfit run the risk of losing him for nothing if he remains, either on a pre-contract agreement in January or on a free transfer in January.

With Fulham expected to return with another bid and interest from other clubs persisting though, Rovers won’t be taking a sigh of relief for a little while yet.

At least Brereton Diaz seems focused on his football despite the speculation, netting the decisive winner against Blackpool last night.