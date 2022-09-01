Fulham fail in second bid for Blackburn Rovers man, report reveals

Fulham have had a second bid for Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz rejected, reports The Athletic.

Brereton Diaz’s future was always going to be a talking point today.

The Blackburn Rovers and Chile hero is wanted by a number of clubs both in England and abroad, with Fulham seemingly making the most effort to bring him in today.

It was suggested earlier today that the Cottagers had seen an opening bid for the striker knocked back, but that they were expected to make an improved offer.

And it seems like that improved offer has been knocked back as well, with Blackburn Rovers having previously been said to want £15million for the 23-year-old Brereton Diaz.

Last time round, Brereton Diaz scored 22 Championship goals in what was a breakthrough season for him, at both club level and country level.

He’s now an established member of the Chilean national side but right now, his focus will be on his club future, with a testing few hours ahead for both Brereton Diaz and Blackburn Rovers.

Rovers not budging?

Rovers find themselves in an extremely difficult situation, with Brereton Diaz out of contract next summer and uninterested in renewing terms.

The longer he stays at the club, the more his transfer value will plummet, with Rovers looking like they could’ve bagged £20million or more for a striker who’s now being value at £15million.

If Brereton Diaz stays beyond 11pm tonight, then manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has a great striker at his disposal for the time being, but Rovers will then either be forced to selling him in January for a cut-price fee, or to let him go in the summer for a free transfer.

For Fulham, Brereton Diaz would be a great signing, but after seeing two bids rejected, what they’ll do next remains to be seen.

They seem unlikely to break the bank for him, but who knows what might happen between now and 11pm.