Fresh insight emerges on Burnley’s chase for Swansea City star amid late interest claims

Burnley are reportedly unwilling to match Swansea City’s valuation of Michael Obafemi, with the Swans demanding in excess of £10m for the Irish hitman.

Burnley have been linked with a whole host of strikers over the course of the summer transfer window.

It’s been a busy few months for Vincent Kompany and co, but with tonight’s deadline rapidly approaching, a new centre-forward is yet to make their way through the doors at Turf Moor.

One of the latest mentioned as a target is Swansea City striker Obafemi.

Now, a report from Lancs Live has revealed Burnley’s current position in their rumoured pursuit of the 22-year-old Dubliner.

They state that Burnley are currently unwilling to meet the Swans’ valuation of Obafemi at this stage. The South Welsh outfit are said to be demanding in excess of £10m for the former Southampton striker, seemingly preventing talks from progressing to a meaningful stage.

The hunt for a striker drags on…

Kompany and co surely would have preferred to have their search for another striker wrapped up by now.

However, despite their productive window to date, that addition has eluded them. It will be hoped a deal can be struck before tonight’s 23:00 deadline though, with Obafemi seemingly in the crosshairs.

His signing could come at a pretty penny though. That’s not a surprise given just how late in the window is and the fact that he plays for a Championship rival. He wouldn’t be an easy player to replace for the Swans, so it makes sense that they are demanding so much.

If the Clarets deem the asking price too high, it could be beneficial to turn their attention to other options sooner rather than later.