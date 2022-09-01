Ex-Canaries boss Farke fails in bid to bring Norwich City man to Borussia Monchengladbach

Norwich City have ‘rejected a loan-to-buy offer from Borussia Monchengladbach for Max Aarons’, says Football Insider.

And the German side, to the surprise of a handful of Norwich City fans maybe, are managed by former Canaries boss Daniel Farke.

The German took charge of the Bundesliga side earlier in the year after a very brief stint in charge of Krasnodar, and now he wants to bring Aarons with him.

But Football Insider say that Norwich City have rejected the offer, which was an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy at the end of said deal.

Football Insider go on to say that, despite Aarons being ‘given assurances’ he can leave this summer, the club have rejected the offer from Monchengladbach as they plot an immediate route back to the Premier League.

Aarons has featured in all seven of Norwich City’s Championship fixtures so far this season, with Dean Smith’s side currently sat in 2nd place of the table after winning their last four league outings on the bounce.

Unfair treatment?

Aarons finds himself in a bit of a rut with Norwich City, suffering relegation from the Premier League almost every other season and seemingly not being able to seal his exit from the club.

He’s been given these ‘assurances’ that he can leave, but an offer comes in and the club rejects it, so Aarons might be wondering where he stands with the Norwich City officials.

It’s understandable that they’d want to keep him at the club, and whether or not Aarons would even fancy a move to Germany remains to be seen, but there seems to be a lot of confusion over his future right now.

Another side might come in with a sizeable offer for him later on today, but it seems like Norwich City are shutting up shop in terms of departures, with another promotion charge of the cards.