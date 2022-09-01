Derby County’s stance on possible Sheffield Wednesday transfer raid revealed

Derby County’s links with a move for Sheffield Wednesday’s Lee Gregory are wide of the mark, Derbyshire Live has said.

Derby County have enjoyed a busy summer transfer window, but with tonight’s deadline nearing, there remains work to be done.

Liam Rosenior is still hoping to add a couple of new faces to his ranks. Another right-back wouldn’t go amiss given that Kwaku Oduroh is the only natural player in that position, while a striker signing would certainly please many at Pride Park.

Amid the search for a new striker, links emerged from The Star stating Sheffield Wednesday talisman Gregory had re-emerged on the Rams’ transfer radar.

However, a new report from Derbyshire Live has stated that those reports are ‘wide of the mark’.

It’s seemingly down to an amalgamation of factors. The Rams would have to pay a fee for Gregory given that he still has a year on his deal at Hillsborough, the striker isn’t interested in leaving the Owls either, and the club would surely be against sending him to a potential promotion rival.

Moving on…

It would have been a real surprise to see Derby County bring Gregory over to Pride Park late on in the window.

The move would have been a statement one, for sure, but surely Sheffield Wednesday wouldn’t even entertain letting him head to a direct promotion rival.

The Rams are in need of a striker signing though, so it will be hoped they have a whole host of options in mind given the unpredictable nature of a transfer deadline day. Rosenior and co have until 23:00 to wrap up any last-ditch deals as they set their sights on further additions.