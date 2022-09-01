Derby County want loan deal for promising Chelsea midfielder

Derby County are interested in signing Chelsea youngster Joe Haigh on loan, Derbyshire Live has reported.

Derby County’s busy summer transfer window has mainly seen them recruit experienced players with plenty of Championship pedigree.

However, Liam Rosenior and co have also made good use of the loan market, recruiting the likes of Haydon Roberts and Lewis Dobbin on temporary deals. It seems the Rams have their eyes on another loan addition too, with Chelsea starlet Haigh the latest to emerge on their radar.

Derbyshire Live has said that Derby County are keen on adding young attacking midfielder Haigh to their ranks on a temporary basis.

It seems as though they view the 19-year-old as an addition to their academy initially as they bid to bolster their U21s ranks. A role in the first-team isn’t ruled out if he can impress in the Rams’ esteemed youth sides though, making a loan swoop an intriguing prospect for Haigh and Chelsea.

One to watch?

It’s interesting that Haigh is initially being looked at as a loan addition to Derby County’s academy. He’s already got an extensive level of experience in youth football, managing a strong 15 goals and six assists in 31 games for Chelsea’s U18s.

He’s also played 27 times for the club’s U21s, netting five times and laying on one assist.

The chance to develop away from Chelsea in another highly-rated academy could be an intriguing one, and with first-team football a possibility if he can impress, it could be a decent addition for the League One side.

Derby County will have until 23:00 to wrap up a deal as the summer window draws to a close.