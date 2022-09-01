Derby County in advanced talks to sign Championship man

Derby County are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Sheffield United William Osula on loan, report Daily Mail.

Osula, 19, has been heavily linked with a temporary move away from Sheffield United this summer, with a number of League One sides having been mentioned.

Derby County are one of the teams to have been linked and it now seems like the Rams will conclude a busy summer of transfers with a loan move for the young Dane.

Osula featured five times in the Championship for Sheffield United last season but failed to score, and he’s yet to make a Championship appearances for the club this season.

But he’s a name held in high regards in South Yorkshire and the Blades will be hoping that he can get some minutes under his belt with Derby County.

An attacking edge required at Pride Park…

Derby have started the new season well. They’ve lost just one of their opening six games and find themselves in 6th place of the table after bearing Peterborough United last time out.

And whilst the Rams are proving hard to break down, they’re finding it hard to score goals – Rosenior’s side have scored just five times in the Championship so far this season.

They’be brought in names like David McGoldrick, James Collins and Tom Barkhuizen in attack, but the arrival of Osula might give the team some much-needed energy up top.

And playing alongside some really experience pros in the likes of McGoldrick in particular – a former Sheffield United teammate of Osula’s – the young Sheffield United man could really develop this season.

Up next for the Rams is a home game v Plymouth Argyle this weekend.