Crystal Palace competing with Chelsea for the signing of Peterborough United man

According to respected reporter Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, Crystal Palace have entered a second bid for Peterborough United starlet Ronnie Edwards.

Crystal Palace have submitted 2nd bid for Ronnie Edwards. £4m + £4m in add ons. Discussions ongoing between the two clubs. 🚨🔵 #CPFC #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

Crystal Palace’s offer of £4million as a down payment and a further £4million in potential add-ons comes amid reports elsewhere citing interest from big-spenders Chelsea.

The Peterborough Telegraph had said that Thomas Tuchel’s Blues were expected to come back in with an £8million offer – this was expected after a £6million offer was turned down last week.

However, with Palace said by Romano to be in discussions with Peterborough United, the Eagles could have soared above their London rivals.

The Peterborough Telegraph’s article revealed that Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony had turned down two club-record bids.

MacAnthony was also said to be looking for assurances from any club buying Edwards to loan the youngster back to his London Road outfit.

A lot for Peterborough to consider?

Peterborough and Darragh MacAnthony are shrewd operators in the transfer market.

They have shown this through sales of players such as Ivan Toney and Jack Marriott and that sort of shrewd outlook will be needed here with Edwards as they look to maximise what they get for him.

He is only 19 but he is a seasoned campaigner with 49 appearances for Peterborough United under his belt.

In a difficult Championship campaign last season, the teen defender made 34 appearances.

He impressed in these appearances and that is certainly the case with the likes of Chelsea and Crystal Palace fighting over him.

At first glance, £8million seems a lot for a player like Edwards with what is less than 50 games of experience behind him.

However, the 19-year-old is seen as one of the best young defenders in the EFL and he already has four England U19 caps to his name.

It is a lot for Peterborough to consider and they have precious little time left for this consideration.

They will want to bounce back to the Championship. Getting a guaranteed £4million in if they accept Palace’s offer, plus a return to London Road, would be good business indeed.