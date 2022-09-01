Celtic open to offers for midfielder but Stoke City won’t be making a move, says reporter

Stoke City ‘will not be making an offer’ for Celtic midfielder James McCarthy, says Anthony Joseph.

Stoke City were linked with a move for Celtic and former Crystal Palace and Everton midfielder McCarthy yesterday.

The Potters are under new management with Alex Neil having left Sunderland to take over at the bet365 Stadium last week, taking charge of his first game last night in a 1-1 draw v Swansea City.

He arrives at an important time in the transfer window with the 11pm deadline fast approaching, but one player who doesn’t look set to join up with Neil at Stoke is McCarthy.

Scottish journalist Joseph revealed on Twitter earlier today:

Celtic are open to loan offers for midfielder James McCarthy.@SkySportsNews has been told Stoke City will not be making an offer for the player today, after various reports linked him with a move to the club. (w/@RobDorsettSky) #DeadlineDay — Anthony Joseph (@AnthonyRJoseph) September 1, 2022

Stoke made some decent signings earlier in the summer when Michael O’Neill was at the helm. But whether or nor they’re signings that will fit into Neil’s style of play remains to be seen, and so we could yet see a bit of activity from Stoke City in the final hours of the window.

A midfielder needed?

Stoke City needed a midfielder enforcer like McCarthy going into this summer. They brought in Josh Laurent but he’s missed the last four through injury, so a similar type of signing might be one that Neil and the Potters’ recruitment team are weighing up.

But a move for McCarthy doesn’t look like a likely one and so Stoke City may quickly turn their attentions elsewhere, if they ever were keen on McCarthy that is.

Stoke City are a team who aren’t afraid to spend money when they need to. After luring Neil in, he’ll surely be expecting to have a bit of spending money to play with, but having arrived so close to the end of the transfer window, it’s a question of time.

The Potters return to action v Reading this weekend.