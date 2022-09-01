Cardiff City’s chances of surprise move for Premier League attacker revealed

Cardiff City are unlikely to strike a deal for Southampton forward Theo Walcott, reporter Glen Williams has clarified.

Cardiff City have enjoyed a busy summer transfer window and the speculation hasn’t slowed down on deadline day.

One of today’s more eye-catching rumours emerged from The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath who stated this morning that the Bluebirds were showing an interest in Southampton winger Walcott, who has fallen down the pecking order at St. Mary’s.

However, Wales Online reporter has now moved to add clarity to the situation amid the left-field rumours.

Williams has stated that while Cardiff City made an enquiry regarding a possible move for the former Arsenal and England star, the prospect of him making a late move to the Wlesh capital is ‘unlikely’.

Cardiff enquired about Theo Walcott, but the prospect of him signing for the Bluebirds today is unlikely, I'm told. Callum Robinson still very much a person of interest, though. Expect more on that one throughout the day #CCFC #Bluebirds #DeadlineDay — Glen Williams (@GlenWilliams12) September 1, 2022

It remains to be seen just who arrives in South Wales, though it seems one man heading to Steve Morison’s side will be Callum Robinson.

Surprised?

Cardiff City’s enquiry regarding a possible move for Walcott is enough to raise eyebrows, so it really would have been a surprise if the Championship side had struck a deal for the vastly experienced winger.

It doesn’t spell the end of the Bluebirds’ business though. Work looks to be ongoing on the deal to sign Robinson, so it will be interesting to see if any further reports emerge before 23:00 tonight.

The summer has been a busy time for Cardiff City and soon, it will be down to Morison to prove that the club hierarchy’s faith has been well placed. One thing looks for sure though, it seems unlikely that Walcott will be heading to South Wales before the end of the window.