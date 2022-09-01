Burnley closing in on loan signing of Bundesliga man

Burnley are set to sign Jordan Beyer on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach, reports Florian Plettenberg.

Burnley’s deadline day business could get underway with the loan signing of Beyer, 22, from Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach.

The German defender is yet to feature this season, having racked up 17 league appearances for the club last time round.

Now, Sky Sports reporter Plettenberg says that Beyer to Burnley is ‘almost a done deal’, and that the move is in the ‘last stages’:

Beyer, who has previously featured for Germany’s U21 side, is a centre-back by trade. He’s been in and around the Monchengladbach first-team for a number of years now and has previously spent time on loan with Hamburger SV.

But a loan move to Burnley could be Beyer’s best experience to date, with the Clarets looking as though they’re really starting to come into form after a mixed start to life under Kompany.

They currently sit in 3rd place of the Championship table having won their last two in the league.

Plenty of options…

With Beyer looking set to join, Kompany will now have a wealth of centre-back options to choose from this season.

The Belgian manager may chop and change his central pairing throughout the campaign to keep things fresh, or he might settle on three or four names who he regularly rotates.

Beyer is another youngster added to this Burnley defence and some may be wondering whether or not Burnley have enough experience at the back, with names like CJ Egan-Riley, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Luke McNally making for a fairly inexperienced back-line.

Still, Beyer to Burnley looks like a decent signing, and it could make for a solid end to a solid summer transfer window for the Clarets.