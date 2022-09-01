Bristol Rovers poised to snap up Fulham talent

Bristol Rovers are close to recruiting Fulham winger Sylvester Jasper on a season-long loan deal, Bristol Live has said.

Bristol Rovers have been in the market for new recruits after losing the likes of Elliot Anderson, Sam Nicholson and Luke Thomas at the end of last season.

Their search has led them to deadline day, with a matter of hours before the window left before it slams shut until January. Now though, with news of a nearing deal, the Gas’ search for a new winger looks to be on the brink of ending.

As per a report from Bristol Live, Bristol Rovers are set to secure a loan deal for Fulham youngster Jasper.

The 20-year-old spent time with Hibernian and Colchester United last season and now looks set for a shot in League One. He has found the vast majority of his game time with Fulham’s U21s to date, notching up 14 goals and 18 assists in 41 outings for the young Cottagers.

An ideal addition?

Barton’s wingers were a key part of his success last season. They showed no fear in getting on the ball and taking on their man, and Jasper likes to do exactly that.

Although his goal and assist record at senior level isn’t the most eye-catching, he’s a nuisance for full-backs when running directly at them. His exciting footwork can get the crowd buzzing and often creates chances for those snooping around in the box.

Jasper will be determined to prove himself in what will be his first shot in League One, so Bristol Rovers will be hoping they can get the best out of the Bulgaria U21 international as he nears a move to the Memorial Stadium.