Blackburn Rovers in talks to sign Bournemouth man

Blackburn Rovers are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Bournemouth’s Siriki Dembele, reports Football Insider.

Dembele, 25, left Peterborough United for Bournemouth midway through the last season.

The Scot was a favourite at Posh, where he scored 11 and assisted 10 during their promotion-winning 2020/21 season in League One.

He then managed to score twice in 13 Championship outings for the Cherries, helping them on heir way to promotion to the Premier League.

But he’s yet to feature in the top flight this season – he’s been linked with a move away from the south coast club, with Besiktas having been mentioned, but now Football Insider that that Blackburn Rovers are ‘well placed’ to bring him in today.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side endured a slow summer transfer window at first. But the club has since spent a bit of money, and signed some good players in Callum Brittain, Sammie Szmodics and Dom Hyam.

Dembele looks as though he could joining those new faces at Ewood Park, but Football Insider doesn’t make it clear whether this will be a permanent or temporary move.

The striker situation at Ewood Park…

Tomasson looks like he could lose Ben Brereton Diaz today, with Fulham and Everton being heavily linked.

Dembele is able to play in a similar role to Brereton Diaz and so he might be a short-term solution to Blackburn’s potential attacking woes, but he may not be able to replace the Chilean’s goals.

Time of of the essence though – if Brereton Diaz was sold earlier in the summer then Rovers might have had more time and money to find a suitable replacement,

Still, Dembele would be a good signing for a lot of Championship sides and for Blackburn, his arrival will give Tomasson some much-needed depth in attack, with Rovers having only scored seven goals in seven league outings this season.

Up next for Rovers is a home game v Bristol City this weekend.