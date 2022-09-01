Birmingham City’s 2021 signing set for League One loan move

Birmingham City striker Sam Cosgrove is ‘expected to heading to a League One club on loan today’, says journalist Darren Witcoop.

Cosgrove, 25, has struggled since joining Birmingham City in January 2021.

Blues paid a reported £2million for the Englishman, who’s since featured just 14 times in the Championship for Birmingham City, scoring no goals.

He spent time on loan with Shrewsbury Town and AFC Wimbledon last season and now, he’s set for another League One loan move ahead of tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Journalist Witcoop tweeted earlier today:

Birmingham’s Sam Cosgrove expected to be heading to a League One club on loan today. Quite a few in for him. Same stands for QPR striker Macauley Bonne #DeadlineDay — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) September 1, 2022

One club who has recently been linked with a move for Cosgrove is Plymouth Argyle – the Green Army currently sit in the place of the League One table after their opening six games of the season.

Cosgrove will be hoping to finally find some form in the English leagues, after a really difficult year-and-a-half for the big striker who was previously prolific in Scotland with Aberdeen.

A great oppurtunity…

Spending last season at two struggling League One sides in Shrewsbury and AFC Wimbledon may not have been the best options for Cosgrove, and scoring just three goals between the two spells won’t have done his confidence much good.

But should Cosgrove be joining Plymouth, then it could be a great oppurtunity for him to find some form – Plymouth are a competitive and attacking side, which could yet bring the best out of Cosgrove who clearly knows where the back of the net is.

Whether or not it’s Plymouth that Cosgrove is expected to head to remains to be seen, but it certainly seems like the striker is set for another temporary move away form St Andrew’s.

Next up for Birmingham City is a trip to Preston North End this weekend.