Birmingham City set to hold onto 31-year-old after summer uncertainty

Birmingham City centre-back Harlee Dean is set to stay at St. Andrew’s this summer, Birmingham Live has now said.

Birmingham City man Dean’s future at St. Andrew’s has been shrowded with uncertainty for much of the summer transfer window.

He had fallen down the ranks under Lee Bowyer and following a decent loan stint with Sheffield Wednesday, a return to Hillsborough had been speculated about. However, a move away has not transpired and now, clarity has emerged on his situation.

Birmingham Live has said that Dean will still be a Birmingham City player when tonight’s 23:00 deadline passes.

The 31-year-old is closing in on a return to fitness after picking up an injury pre-season and it seems as though he will be staying in the Midlands to fight for a place in Eustace’s plans over the course of his final year contracted to the Blues. His current deal is up next summer, so there will still be some uncertainty over what the long-term holds.

One to hold onto?

Although Dean fell out of favour at St. Andrew’s, it seems as though there may be a route back into the side for him.

Birmingham City’s defence has been questionable and a player of his experience and leadership could yet be of value to Eustace and co if they can get him back fit and back to his best when he returns to full training.

If he’s going to be available, he needs to be brought back into the fold after being somewhat ostracised under previous management. It might take some work, but Dean still has the ability to be a player of use for the Blues despite it maybe seeming like he was heading elsewhere this summer.