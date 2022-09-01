Birmingham City could make late move for Norwich City man

Birmingham City could make a late move for Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill, says Darren Witcoop.

Birmingham City look to be making a real go of things on this deadline day, with John Eustace seemingly closing in on the signings of Tahith Chong and Chesterfield striker Kabongo Tshimanga.

It’s clear then that Blues want to bolster in the attacking third, and they could further do so with a late swoop for Norwich City outcast Hugill.

The big striker has featured just twice in the Championship this season with recent reports suggesting that Cardiff City hold an interest in him.

Now though, journalist Witcoop says that Birmingham City ‘could be in’ for Hugill, but that he’s expected to move ‘somewhere else’ in the Championship:

Suggestions doing the rounds that Birmingham could be in for Norwich striker Jordan Hugill. Not confirmed but I think he will be on the move somewhere today in the Champ #bcfc #NorwichCity #DeadlineDay — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) September 1, 2022

Hugill signed for the Canaries in the summer of 2020 and helped them earn promotion in his first season at Carrow Road.

Last season he spent time on loan with West Brom and Cardiff City, having found a touch of form with the latter where he scored four in 18 Championship outings.

He doesn’t look to have much of a future at Norwich City though and so another loan move, or even a permanent one today, could be his best bet.

A good potential signing for Blues?

Blues have a very similar type of striker already in Lukas Jutkiewicz. Both he and Hugill are target men who like to have the ball fed into them, and so far Eustace has preferred the pacier Scott Hogan, so a move for Hugill might not make that much sense after all.

He’d certainly be a decent back-up options but it seems like Blues are working on other deals right now.

It could yet be an exciting end to what’s been a mixed summer transfer window for Eustace, who’s had to work with very limited resources.

His side currently sit in 22nd place of the Championship table after a run of three straight defeats in the league, with a trip to Preston North End on this weekend’s agenda.