Barnsley pushing to secure impressive deal for out of favour Newcastle United man

Barnsley are in advanced talks over a loan-to-buy deal for Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff, as per Football Insider.

Barnsley have endured a busy transfer window under Michael Duff as he bids to make his mark on the playing squad at Oakwell.

It hasn’t helped them to the best start to life in League One though, sitting in 16th after an inconsistent run. Now though, it seems the Tykes are pushing to secure an eye-catching midfield addition before tonight’s 23:00 deadline.

Football Insider states that Barnsley are now in advanced talks over a deal to sign Newcastle United man Matty Longstaff.

The 22-year-old is down the pecking order at St. James’ Park and discussions are ongoing over a loan deal with an option to make the move permanent. He has been told he’s free to leave the Magpies before the end of the window and negotiations are continuing over a possible switch to Oakwell.

Untapped potential…

Longstaff hasn’t quite been able to kick on as many would have hoped when he made his Newcastle United breakthrough. However, he proved his talents while on loan with Mansfield Town in the second half of last season, managing six goals and two assists in 18 games.

He remains an exciting prospect and he’d be a strong loan signing for the Tykes. The option to make the move permanent would just sweeten the deal further too, so it will be hoped an agreement can be struck.

If Barnsley can get the best out of Longstaff, they could have a real long-term talent on their hands. There will be solid competition for a starting spot, but Longstaff could thrive on that as he bids to kick on away from Tyneside.