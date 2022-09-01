Aston Villa’s stance on Cameron Archer discussed with Watford and QPR set for transfer blow

An emerging report from West London Sport says that Cameron Archer is ‘expected to stay put’ At Aston Villa, despite late links to both QPR and Watford.

Archer, 20, looks as though he could be in for a frustrating season at Villa Park.

The England U21 man went into this pre-season tasked with impressing Steven Gerrard enough to warrant a place in his Villa first-team plans.

And he’s seemingly done enough to stay at the club, but he’s not really being given a look-in – so far this season, Archer has played just a handful of minutes in the Premier League.

Ahead of today’s transfer deadline, Archer was linked with two Championship sides in Watford and QPR.

Watford were said to have retained an interest in Archer, who was set to join the Hornets on loan as part of a deal that was supposed to see Ismaila Sarr go the other way, but that move fell through.

QPR meanwhile, managed by former Aston Villa coach Michael Beale, were said to have an interest too.

But West London Sport now report that Archer looks likely to be staying at Villa Park, but the R’s are said to have agreed a deal to bring in Archer’s Villa teammate Tim Iroegbunam on loan.

QPR and Watford to look elsewhere?

Both QPR and Watford could perhaps do with an attacking addition before 11pm, with the R’s having only really Lyndon Dykes at their disposal and with Watford having lost Emmanuel Dennis this summer.

Archer would’ve been a huge signing for either side, but as it has done all summer long, it looks like he’s staying at Villa.

Whether or not that’s best for his development remains to be seen – he shone when playing regularly for Preston North End last season, but doesn’t seem to be anywhere near a regular starting spot at Villa Park.

It’s a shame to not see Archer playing in the Championship this time round, but anything can happen in the final hours of the transfer window.