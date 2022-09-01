Aston Villa green light sought-after starlet’s QPR loan move

QPR are pushing to sign Aston Villa’s Tim Iroegbunam on loan after the Premier League club gave him the green light to make the move, Football Insider has reported.

QPR boss Mick Beale has made no secret of the fact he’s ready to use the links to top clubs in his bid to strengthen his ranks at Loftus Road.

He’s already been entrusted with some top young talents in the form of Taylor Richards and Ethan Laird and it seems as though they won’t be the last loan additions in West London, with the R’s pushing to add Aston Villa man Iroegbunam to their ranks.

Football Insider claims QPR are now in advanced talks to bring the 19-year-old midfielder to the Championship on loan.

Villa gave the youngster the green light to reunite with Beale on a temporary basis ahead of tonight’s deadline and it is hoped a deal can be completed before the 23:00 cut-off.

An eye-catching capture…

Iroegbunam looks destined for a bright future and plenty of Championship sides have been credited with interest this summer, so it could leave some of QPR’s Championship rivals reeling if they can strike a deal.

Birmingham Live reported at the start of the window that the likes of Sheffield United, Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers, Swansea City, Sheffield United and Bristol City had all watched over the midfielder earlier in the window.

Links with Swansea City emerged again last week, but it seems as though it’s the R’s who will wrap up a deal.

Iroegbunam will add some solid competition and depth to Beale’s midfield ranks as he looks to kick on in a stint away from Aston Villa.