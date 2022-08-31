West Brom showing surprise late interest in Ipswich Town ace

West Brom have expressed an interest in Ipswich Town striker Tyreece Simpson, the East Anglian Daily Times has said.

West Brom have been linked with a wide range of strikers over the course of the summer transfer window.

However, as it stands, the Baggies have been unable to add another to their ranks. Karlan Grant has been their main option at the top of the pitch amid Daryl Dike’s injuries and with Kenneth Zohore surplus to requirements, another centre-forward wouldn’t go amiss.

Now, with deadline day just hours away, a new striker has emerged on West Brom’s radar in the form of 20-year-old Simpson.

The East Anglian Daily Times has reported that the Baggies are showing an interest in the Ipswich Town man. A deal for him to sign for Huddersfield Town had been agreed, but it seems as though their Championship rivals are now looking to provide some ate competition for his signature as they look into a late swoop.

One for the future…

In Dike, West Brom already have one striker that could lead their line for years to come. Simpson would be another option for the long-term.

At 20, he already has first-team experience to his name, proving to be a serious threat during his time in League Two with Swindon Town. He has plenty of time to develop and grow and could prove to be a shrewd pick-up for the Baggies if they could strike a deal.

Steve Bruce needs another option at the top of the pitch and although Simpson isn’t proven at the level, he could develop into a top Championship striker if given the game time to aid his growth.