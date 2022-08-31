West Brom boss issues injury update on Semi Ajayi

West Brom manager Steve Bruce has given a worrying update on the injury to Semi Ajayi in an interview with Birmingham Live.

West Brom drew 1-1 with Wigan Athletic away from home on Tuesday evening, meaning they have won just one of their seven games in the Championship so far this season. But perhaps more worryingly was the injury to Ajayi against the Latics.

One of the Baggies’ standout performers of the season so far, the centre-back fell to the ground with no one around him holding his leg in midweek. He was withdrawn with just 20 minutes on the clock, and was replaced by Darnell Furlong.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, West Brom boss Bruce gave an update on the fitness of Ajayi, stating he is not expecting ‘good news’.

“Not great. We’ll not know until the scan but it doesn’t look great, I have to say,” he said.

“He’s done his knee and his ankle, they are not looking great. I’m not anticipating good news on that, that’s for sure.”

A separate report from Birmingham Live has stated that the 28-year-old could be sidelined for a number of months, leaving Bruce in a predicament with a lack of options in the heart of defence.

A blow for the Baggies…

The injury to Ajayi is a huge problem for Bruce’s side. It leaves them with just two fit centre-backs at their disposal, with Dara O’Shea and Kyle Bartley having to play whilst their other options remain out with injuries.

The other issue is that there isn’t long left of the transfer window to bring in a replacement. With just over 24 hours to go until the window closes until January, West Brom may be resigned to utilising what they have at their disposal currently, turning to the youth teams or dipping into the free agent market as a stop-gap.

But not only does it leave West Brom in a sticky situation regarding a lack of options, Ajayi has been one of their best players this season and if they are going to mount a charge on the division’s top six they would want the Nigerian international fit and available.