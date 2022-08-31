Watford boss Edwards comments on the possibility of signing Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer before the transfer window slams shut

Watford boss Rob Edwards says he would be ‘surprised’ if Aston Villa youngster Cameron Archer moves to Vicarage Road on loan before the transfer window shuts.

The summer transfer window slams shut at 11pm tomorrow.

There’s bound to be a flurry of transfers in the Premier League and Football League before then, and one player who could yet be on the move is Archer.

After his impressive cameo on loan with Preston North End in the second half of last season, the attacker has been linked with a number of Championship sides.

But it looked like Watford had won the race to bring him in, with the 20-year-old lined up for a loan move to Watford as part of the Ismaila Sarr transfer that eventually collapsed.

And now when asked about the possibility of bringing Archer in before tomorrow’s transfer deadline, Hornets boss Edwards said (via BirminghamLive):

“It is hard for me to talk about players at other clubs and I don’t really want to do that right now. But that one now I’d be surprised if anything was to happen. I will be surprised.”

Sarr now looks set to stay at Watford, with no team showing any major interest ahead of deadline day, and that could mean that Watford no longer have an interest in Archer.

But Edwards not completely ruling out a move may suggest that his side are still pursuing a move for the England U21 man, and it would certainly be a really keen capture.

A key 24 hours…

Archer has been used sparingly by Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa so far this season. The youngster looks set to play a bit part role at the club if he stays, and so he might be keen to seal a temporary exit from the club before the transfer deadline.

He shone for Preston and that loan experience will have done his development a world of good. There’ll be plenty of teams ready to take Archer in, but it depends on whether Villa really want to loan him out.

A new attacker signing at Villa Park in the next day or so could push Archer towards a loan move – expect Watford to keep a close eye on the situation.