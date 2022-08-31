Sunderland set to sign another French prodigy as Edouard Michut deal nears completion

Sunderland are poised to sign 19-year-old Le Havre midfielder Abdoullah Ba, it has been said by Sky Sports.

Sunderland have endured a turbulent few days, losing manager Alex Neil to Stoke City just after their return to the Championship.

However, Tony Mowbray is now at the helm on Wearside and with Thursday’s deadline moving closer and closer, the Black Cats are still looking to wrap up some deals late on. Reports have stated Edouard Michut is set to arrive from French giants PSG but now, Sky Sports (Transfer Centre Live, 31.08.22, 10:27) has said one of his France U19 teammates is set to follow him to Sunderland.

It is said Le Havre youngster Ba is also poised to link up with the Black Cats.

He has arrived in the North East to undergo his medical with the Championship club, signing on a permanent basis.

The links first emerged from L’Equipe late last night, stating he will be joining for €1m.

Two talented midfielders inbound…

In the form of Michut and Ba, Sunderland will have two France youth internationals. That should show just how highly rated the two are, making for exciting deals for the future.

The duo could end up becoming long-term mainstays in the middle of the park for the Black Cats. However, it will be up to them to prove they’re ready for the challenges the Championship will throw at them.

Ba has already been playing regular first-team football for Le Havre, notching up 27 appearances for their first-team. The 19-year-old mainly operates as a defensive midfielder but can play in more advanced roles too, making for a versatile addition to Mowbray’s midfield.